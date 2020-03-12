Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Woman Meets her Mom After Twenty Five Years

Woman Meets her Mom After Twenty Five Years

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Woman Meets her Mom After Twenty Five Years

Woman Meets her Mom After Twenty Five Years

This woman was happy to be seeing her mom after 25 years.

She had moved to another country and did not get a chance to meet her for a long time.

Finally, she was able to visit.

She got out of the car and hugged her mother.

They wept softly while embracing each other.

Both of them got emotional seeing each after so long.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disappearance at Clifton Hill Movie Clip - Who Profits? [Video]Disappearance at Clifton Hill Movie Clip - Who Profits?

Disappearance at Clifton Hill Movie Clip - Who Profits? Plot synopsis: Following the death of her mother, Abby (Tuppence Middleton), a troubled young woman with a checkered past, returns to her..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.