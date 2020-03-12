Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lee Health fears blood donation shortage due to COVID-19

Lee Health fears blood donation shortage due to COVID-19

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Lee Health fears blood donation shortage due to COVID-19

Lee Health fears blood donation shortage due to COVID-19

Lee Health is worried about a possible blood donation shortage due to COVID-19.

They're learning that donors are afraid to come to hospitals to give blood.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fox4Now

Fox 4 News RT @RochelleAlleyne: Worried about going to the hospital to give blood? Lee Health says there are other places where you can give. https:/… 34 minutes ago

RochelleAlleyne

Rochelle Alleyne Worried about going to the hospital to give blood? Lee Health says there are other places where you can give. https://t.co/I1aBOwMIAT 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Red Cross needs blood donations [Video]American Red Cross needs blood donations

As Coronavirus fears sweep the nation, hospitals and other medical facilities are taking steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the scare has left the country with a blood shortage.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Lee county emphasizing voting options due to coronavirus fears [Video]Lee county emphasizing voting options due to coronavirus fears

The Lee county supervisor of election, Tommy Doyle, says his office is encouraging voters to use all voting options after receiving calls coronavirus. If you choose to vote in person, the elections..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.