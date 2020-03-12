Lee Health fears blood donation shortage due to COVID-19 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:06s - Published Lee Health fears blood donation shortage due to COVID-19 Lee Health is worried about a possible blood donation shortage due to COVID-19. They're learning that donors are afraid to come to hospitals to give blood.

