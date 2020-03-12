Young NBA fan sad for game cancellation

Erin Costa, 29, Carter's mom, had been planning their trip from Boston for four to five months.

She scheduled her shifts as a nurse outside Boston just so she could have a long weekend with Carter.

When they landed at San Francisco International Airport, she received a text message that would bring tears for her diehard Warriors fan of a son.

The Warriors had announced that the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center in San Francisco would be played without fans.

"I've been wanting to go to a Golden State Warriors game since I was about four years old.

I've always wanted to do it and it just gets cancelled the day before," Noonan said.

Noonan had even planned ahead, bringing his Nets' star Kyrie Irving sneakers from home to wear with his new throwback jersey for the Warriors that his mother bought, when they arrived at the Chase Center only to learn more about the changes to the game.

The two admitted there were some tears when the news broke.

Carter would have to wait to see his idol, Stephen Curry, in person another time.