Coronavirus Update: Top Officials Giving Mixed Messages On Risks

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the COVID-19 coronavirus only lasted minutes on a surface, while Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said it lasted hours - maybe days.

And what should people returning from Italy do?

CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.
Pence warns of deficit as demand for coronavirus testing kits rises

Government health officials do not have enough medical test kits for those who may be exposed to the...
CBS News - Published


Health officials in Las Vegas give coronavirus update [Video]Health officials in Las Vegas give coronavirus update

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to five cases in Clark County and seven in the state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 18:19Published

Coronavirus Cases Top One Thousand Nationwide [Video]Coronavirus Cases Top One Thousand Nationwide

Laura Podesta reports city officials are banning some public events like concerts, enforcing quarantines and even calling in the National Guard.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published

