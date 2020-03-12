Coronavirus Update: Top Officials Giving Mixed Messages On Risks 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:47s - Published Coronavirus Update: Top Officials Giving Mixed Messages On Risks Mayor Bill de Blasio said the COVID-19 coronavirus only lasted minutes on a surface, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it lasted hours - maybe days. And what should people returning from Italy do? CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Pence warns of deficit as demand for coronavirus testing kits rises Government health officials do not have enough medical test kits for those who may be exposed to the...

