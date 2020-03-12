Global  

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Announces Travel Ban From Europe To U.S. Due To Coronavirus

President Trump says the United States is suspending all travel to and from Europe for a lengthy...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •The VergeUSATODAY.comReutersFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleSBS


Homeland Security Clarifies Donald Trump's Travel Ban Rules From Europe To US

Earlier tonight (March 11), President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the status of...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comDeutsche Welle



Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days [Video]President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:35Published

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

