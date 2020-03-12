Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For CoronavirusDon Bell reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsGothamistazcentral.comMediaiteCBS SportsJapan TodayFOX SportsThe VergeDaily Star


Pelicans-Kings game postponed out of caution for coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last scheduled NBA game before the league planned to suspend the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SandmanActual

SandmanActual 🇺🇸 RT @bigleaguepol: NBA Suspends Season Due to Utah Jazz Player Testing Positive for the Wuhan Flu After He Joked About Virus https://t.co/kX… 9 seconds ago

iamrealmarvin

Marvin Musni 🇵🇭 RT @INQUIRERSports: JUST IN. The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coron… 10 seconds ago

TX808

Saury RT @NPR: NEW: The NBA is suspending the rest of its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.… 19 seconds ago

whodat_alex_10

Alex RT @USATODAY: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert preliminarily tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/R5sT6DhFoX 19 seconds ago

heidiponyrider

Heidi RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player preliminarily tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/cLumdKUwnc 32 seconds ago

RoyceWall58

RoyceWall58 RT @CBSSportsHQ: BREAKING NEWS: NBA suspends 2019-20 season. The NBA issued a statement on Wednesday night that all games will be suspende… 38 seconds ago

buddyskye902

buddyskye902 "NBA suspends 2020 season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus" https://t.co/bt3k8BP54j 39 seconds ago

Gentryland

Brad Gentry NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus; NHL “Evaluating The Options” – Update… https://t.co/DSM3S6yTVQ 39 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus [Video]NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:15Published

NBA Suspends Regular Season After Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]NBA Suspends Regular Season After Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CBS4's Jim Berry shares what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has to say following the team's Wednesday night game.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.