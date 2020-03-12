The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday night Mississippi State, Ole Miss and its other memb

Global  

The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday night Mississippi State, Ole Miss and its other members will not allow fans at its athletic events the rest of this month because of the coronavirus.
Over the last week... the corona virus has left its mark on the sports world... today that went to a new level... within the last couple of hours the sec has announced that fans will not be allowed at any regular season or post season event... this includes the sec tournament that tipped off today and resume tomorrow... we have also learned that the nba will suspend there season and that a prominent player has tested positive for the virus that's because the president of the ncaa made a stunning announcement this afternoon, saying men's and women's tournament games will be played without fans.

Only with essential staff and a limited family attendance... within the last few hours the sec has joined them saying that all on campus regular and postseason event will be held without the fans... the nba has announced that it's season will be suspended due to the corona virus..

This just minutes after a report came out that all-star center rudy gobert has corona-virus... according to nba insider adrian wojnarowski the league will use this time to determine the next step we have already seen the impact in the sports world... the big ten and mid-american conference tourney will be played without fans... and the ivy league announced it has canceled all athletic events for the rest of the spring... while the cbi tournament has been canceled and the nit will be played without fans... so what do all these changes mean?

That means that the mississippi state men will play in a near empty arena on friday... it also means that the lady dawgs will play game in the ncaa tournament in an empty humphrey coliseum... emily...



