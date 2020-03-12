Global  

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronavirusTom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hollywood Superstar Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Hollywood Superstar Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronavirusHollywood superstars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are making headlines for the wrong reason this week....
SOHH - Published Also reported by •CTV News•Just Jared•Seattle Times•E! Online•Billboard.com•DNA•FOXNews.com•Denver Post•USATODAY.com•CBC.ca



Tweets about this

DeborahCaron3

Deborah Caron RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus 👉 8 billon humans on the planet 👉 number of infected, about .00… 3 seconds ago

chilepuro

ChilePuro RT @BBCWorld: Tom Hanks coronavirus: Actor and wife Rita Wilson test positive https://t.co/WHPkNzGClm 5 seconds ago

mldelax

Jonathan Cabagona RT @JonErlichman: Developments in past hour: *Trump suspends travel from Europe *NBA suspends the season *Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test… 5 seconds ago

AuntInAZ

Gail Turley Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/1wSqfAnHBq via @variety 6 seconds ago

sherri_millette

Sherri Millette RT @CTVNews: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia https://t.co/NN4mskuKML https://t.co/lEP34dF8tw 8 seconds ago

itsnodnod

ناقيب RT @nylahuda: Covid-19 update as of this morning: 1. WHO declares Covid-19 a global pandemic 2. US bans flights from Europe except UK for… 11 seconds ago

sonathin1

johnathan RT @marinafang: -Trump announces travel ban for Europe: https://t.co/LgMjl0a0uN -NBA suspends season: https://t.co/yLaneB01Hp -Tom Hanks &… 11 seconds ago

EmergencyEmail

EmergencyEmail.org 2020/03/11 18:00: Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia https://t.co/AyHmmTrdnq 12 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mass. Schools Cancel Classes As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]Mass. Schools Cancel Classes As Coronavirus Spreads

Schools across Massachusetts are closing to clean after members of the community test positive for coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:17Published

Actor Tom Hanks Says He And Wife Actress Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]Actor Tom Hanks Says He And Wife Actress Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19

Hanks says they both started feeling tired, like they had colds and some body aches, chills and fever.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published

