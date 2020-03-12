Global  

President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe For 30 Days

US President Donald Trump has announced that all travel from Europe to the United States will be...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by Newsy, Zee News, Reuters, bizjournals, SeattlePI.com, Japan Today, Seattle Times, cbs4.com


Homeland Security Clarifies Donald Trump's Travel Ban Rules From Europe To US

Earlier tonight (March 11), President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the status of...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by USATODAY.com, Reuters



Richard07759712

🇺🇸⚙️Richard Cook⚙️🇵🇷 RT @1776_NOAH_711: President Donald J Trump Just Halted All Travel From The EU. Exception for the UK 🇬🇧 Merkel And Clan wants to be Protag… 2 seconds ago

tardaguilaagro

Tardáguila Agromercados RT @CNN: President Trump will suspend all travel from Europe to the US for the next 30 days due to the coronavirus, but makes an exception… 8 seconds ago

KarenATTaylor

Karen Taylor🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @effiedog: Trump's drone-fest tonight was quite possibly the worst speech given by a president ever. Completely read from teleprompter,… 9 seconds ago

RealKSridharan

Karthik Sridharan RT @BreitbartNews: President Trump announced a 30-day suspension of travel from Europe, with some exceptions, that will take effect at midn… 9 seconds ago

turkiyeyabanci

TYabanci RT @Reuters: Under mounting pressure to take action against the spread of #coronavirus, President Trump suspends travel from Europe to the… 11 seconds ago

Sandra_x02

Sandra RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: President Trump announces suspension of all travel from Europe (except UK) to the United States for 30 days #… 11 seconds ago

AndRolemberg

Andy Rolemberg RT @BBCBreaking: President Trump suspends all travel to US from European countries – except the UK - for 30 days, due to coronavirus https:… 11 seconds ago

EllieCKaufman

Ellie Kaufman RT @JDiamond1: In a primetime address to millions of Americans, President Trump misrepresented the travel restrictions he is imposing on tr… 12 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe For 30 Days [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe For 30 Days

The estriction will not apply to U.S. permanent residents and will not affect travel from Britain.CBS 2's Charle DeMar reports

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:03Published

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

