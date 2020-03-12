Global  

Mass. Schools Cancel Classes As Coronavirus Spreads

Mass. Schools Cancel Classes As Coronavirus Spreads

Mass. Schools Cancel Classes As Coronavirus Spreads

Schools across Massachusetts are closing to clean after members of the community test positive for coronavirus.

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
ipage02

Iris Pagan RT @PastDueBlog: @DOEChancellor Cancel classes. Keep schools open with limited staff (per session basis) to offer childcare for families wi… 41 minutes ago

BEBE2630

BEBE RT @PastDueBlog: @NYCSchools @NotifyNYC Cancel classes. Keep schools open with limited staff (per session basis) to offer childcare for fam… 1 day ago

Ms_Pierogi

Marta Wu So lessons in schools are being cancelled, mass events forbidden but my fantastic university didn’t decide to cance… https://t.co/X6kvRpxAg8 2 days ago

PastDueBlog

Past Due Blog @DOEChancellor Cancel classes. Keep schools open with limited staff (per session basis) to offer childcare for fami… https://t.co/mYpvMXXzrP 2 days ago

PastDueBlog

Past Due Blog @NYCSchools @NotifyNYC Cancel classes. Keep schools open with limited staff (per session basis) to offer childcare… https://t.co/0ajRHbmzRK 2 days ago

bxgwitch

bog witch @nfrstan Our schools aren't on hold but mass gathering with 30+ students are to be on hold? Which doesn't make sens… https://t.co/9Uq3LPQ0xQ 2 days ago


