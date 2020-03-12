Global  

Jay Ladner wraps up first season at USM; Coronavirus Concerns in Hattiesburg

Jay Ladner wraps up first season at USM; Coronavirus Concerns in Hattiesburg

Jay Ladner wraps up first season at USM; Coronavirus Concerns in Hattiesburg

As the only common denominator between the only two collegiate basketball national championships in the state of Mississippi, Jay Ladner was a hot topic in his first year as the head coach at Southern Miss, especially here on the Gulf Coast where he spent 20 years at St.

Stanislaus.
Jay Ladner wraps up first season at USM; Coronavirus Concerns in Hattiesburg

As the only common denominator- between the - only two collegiate basketball- national- championships, in the state of- mississippi... jay ladner was a- hot - topic in his first year as the- head coach at southern miss...- especially here on the gulf - coast... where he spent 20- years,- at st.

Stanislaus.- that first season in hattiesbur- has since come to a - close... with the golden eagles- posting an overall record,- of 9-22... and a league mark, o- 5-13.

- that leaves the black and gold- on the outside looking in, of - the - conference u-s-a tournament...- which will now be played- without fans in the stands... - due to the threat of- corona-virus.

- that same ban has also been - applied to the upcoming n-c-- double-a tournament... which- - - - coach ladner describes... as- shocking.

- - "it shows you the seriousness i- think of- what the potential of that is - that we're going to that length- to disrupt an event that is - part of the american fabric lik- march madness, to get to the- - - - point where people aren't - involved in terms of spectators- obviously, i'm so glad they're- going to- continue the games and so forth- but i think it shows you the- - - - magnitude of what can happen."- - - - as mentioned earlier in our - newscast... the first confirmed- case of the corona-virus... cam- out of forrest county...- where southern miss




