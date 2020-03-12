Jay Ladner wraps up first season at USM; Coronavirus Concerns in Hattiesburg

As the only common denominator- between the - only two collegiate basketball- national- championships, in the state of- mississippi... jay ladner was a- hot - topic in his first year as the- head coach at southern miss...- especially here on the gulf - coast... where he spent 20- years,- at st.

Stanislaus.- that first season in hattiesbur- has since come to a - close... with the golden eagles- posting an overall record,- of 9-22... and a league mark, o- 5-13.

- that leaves the black and gold- on the outside looking in, of - the - conference u-s-a tournament...- which will now be played- without fans in the stands... - due to the threat of- corona-virus.

- that same ban has also been - applied to the upcoming n-c-- double-a tournament... which- - - - coach ladner describes... as- shocking.

- - "it shows you the seriousness i- think of- what the potential of that is - that we're going to that length- to disrupt an event that is - part of the american fabric lik- march madness, to get to the- - - - point where people aren't - involved in terms of spectators- obviously, i'm so glad they're- going to- continue the games and so forth- but i think it shows you the- - - - magnitude of what can happen."- - - - as mentioned earlier in our - newscast... the first confirmed- case of the corona-virus... cam- out of forrest county...- where southern miss