MGCCC’s Kristen Cade named NJCAA National Pitcher of the Week

The name Kristen Cade pops up a lot on this show and for good reason.

Today, the ace of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College pitching staff was named ‘National Pitcher of the Week’ by the NJCAA just one day after taking home the same praise from the MACJC.

Located.- - the name kristen cade pops up a- lot on this show... and for - good reason.- today... the ace of the - mississippi gulf coast communit- college pitching staff... was - named national pitcher of the - week, by the n-j-c-double-a...- just one day after taking home- the - same praise, from the m-a-c-- j-c.- the harrison central alum and - university of louisiana signee- was nearly un-hittable... - actually recording a no-- hitter, against l-s-u eunice...- and four wins total... all- against - ranked opponents.

- cade now has a 0.81 e-r-a... to- start her sophomore




