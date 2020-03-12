MGCCC’s Kristen Cade named NJCAA National Pitcher of the Week 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published MGCCC’s Kristen Cade named NJCAA National Pitcher of the Week The name Kristen Cade pops up a lot on this show and for good reason. Today, the ace of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College pitching staff was named ‘National Pitcher of the Week’ by the NJCAA just one day after taking home the same praise from the MACJC. 0

The Harrison Central alum and University of Louisiana signee was nearly un-hittable, actually recording a no-hitter against LSU Eunice, and four wins total, all against ranked opponents. Cade now has a 0.81 ERA to start her sophomore season.





