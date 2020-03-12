Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Howard’s baseball squad takes down Westside on the road

Howard’s baseball squad takes down Westside on the road

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Howard’s baseball squad takes down Westside on the road

Howard’s baseball squad takes down Westside on the road

The Howard Huskies beat the Westside Seminoles 12-1 Wednesday in high school baseball.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Howard’s baseball squad takes down Westside on the road

... 7-nothing jackets ... that's all she wrote ... georgia tech goes on to get the win, 11-1 ... let's head over to westside high school ... the seminoles hosting the howard huskies in boys baseball ... top 2nd ... 2 on ... huskies already up 5-nothing ... chris andrews smacks a single up the middle ... that scores two ... and the huskies take a 7-nothing lead ... top 4th ... 1 on ... same score ... lee martin knocks one to left field ... justin smith scores ... and it's 8-nothing howard ... same inning ... andrew garnett at the dish ... bye ..

Bye ... he sends a double to left field ... curtis patterson can't handle it ... a runner scores on the play ... 9-nothing howard




You Might Like


Tweets about this

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Howard’s baseball squad takes down Westside on the road https://t.co/TbM1wwCgHZ 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.