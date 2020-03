Local colleges suspend classes

OFFICIALS REPORTEDTHE FIRSTCONFIRMED CASESOF CORONAVIRUSHERE IN NORTHEASTWISCONSIN.BOTH OF THOSECASES ARE IN FONDDU LAC COUNTY.THE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH SERVICESSAYS BOTH PATIENTSWERE EXPOSEDWHILE TRAVELING..ONE, OUT OF THECOUNTRY.THE OTHER, HERE INTHE U-S.ONE PATIENT ISHOSPITALIZED..ANDTHE OTHER IS NOWISOLATED AT HOME.COUNTY HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE NOWWORKING TODETERMINE WHO MAYHAVE BEEN INCONTACT WITH THOSEPATIENTS..ST- NORBERTCOLLEGEANNOUNCED TONIGHTTHEY'RE SUSPENDINGIN-PERSON CLASSES...IT WON'T GO INTOEFFECT UNTIL FRIDAYAFTERNOON...FORTHE START OF SPRINGBREAK.CAMPUS OFFICIALSSAY THEY'RE TURNINGTO ONLINE ANDALTERNATIVETEACHINGMETHODS....BUT THEY'RE NOTSURE HOW MUCHTHIS IS GOING TOCOST THEM...."Our chief financial officerand financial director arelooking closely.

Theyretracking every costassociated with this.

Thatstarted back when webrought students backfrom italy to underwritetheir return trip home andrefund their study abroadfees from the campus."ST- NORBERT SAYSTHE SUSPENSIONWILL LAST UNTILMONDAY, APRIL 13TH...HOWEVER, THEY WILLCONTINUE TOMONITOR THESITUATION...IF THEYNEED TO EXTEND THETIMELINE.AND TODAY UW-GREEN BAY...ANNOUNCED THEYARE ALSOSUSPENDING IN-PERSON CLASSESAFTER SPRINGBREAK.MOST CLASSES WILLBE CONDUCTEDONLINE FOR AT LEASTA WEEK.STUDENTS AREALSO BEING ASKEDNOT TO RETURN TOCAMPUS FOLLOWINGTHEIR SPRINGBREAK..

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.