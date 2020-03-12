Home sellers in WI have legal right to watch, record home showings

A HOME INNORTHEASTWISCONSIN HASCHANGED.HERE'S WHY.STATE LAW NOWSAYS IN BLACK ANDWHITE THAT IT'SABSOLUTELY LEGALFOR A HOME-SELLERTO USE CAMERAS ORRECORDERS TOWATCH ANY HOMESHOWINGS...INCLUDING OPENHOUSES... ON THEIRPROPERTY.TONIGHT, WHATTHAT COULD MEANFOR NEGOTIATIONS,AND YOUR MONEY.THERE'S AN ANALOGCLOCK ON THE WALL.A DIGITAL ONE ONTHE OVEN.AND THE DIGITAL,THE HIGH TECH... ISWHY WE'RE HERE TOTALK WITH KASSIEFRECKMANN.20:25:53 - 20:25:55"so that's all on myphone here."WE'RE BEINGWATCHED.ON THE OUTSIDE.AND ON THE INSIDE.20:28:17 - 20:28:26"this is live right now, sothere we are.""then, i can also turn it."SHE AND HERFAMILY ARE SELLINGTHEIR HOME INHOBART.AND KASSIE SAYSSHE WOULD NOT BECOMFORTABLETRYING TO SELL HERHOME AS FOR SALEBY OWNER, WITHOUTTECHNOLOGY LIKETHIS.20:24:18 - 20:24:27"i have had it in the pastwhere there was a doorthat wasn't shut tight andit blew back open by thewind and i had a doorwide open, and myfurniture was basicallyfrozen cuz it was tendegrees outside."20:24:32 - 20:24:41"it was open for probablyabout two hours.

So,that's just.

Since then,that's where i have usedthe cameras, just tomake sure thateverything is securedwhen they leave."SHE SAYS SHE DOESNOT LISTEN IN ONPOTENTIAL BUYERS'CONVERSATIONS.BUT SHE DOES LIKETHAT THE NEW LAW'SIN EFFECT.THE LAW SAYS IT ISLEGAL FOR AHOMEOWNER TO USESURVEILLANCE TOWATCH OR RECORDWHAT HAPPENSDURING A HOMESHOWING, AN OPENHOUSE, OR ANYOTHER VIEWINGEVENT MEANT TOSELL THE HOME.STAND UP:20:39:06 - 20:39:16"the law says that homesellers cannot post thisvideo or audio online.

Itcan't go on facebook, forexample.

The law alsosays, no cameras in abathroom."MICHAEL SEWELLWORKS FORCOLDWELL BANKERREAL ESTATE GROUP.HE SAYS THAT WITHCAMERAS IN MIND:14:00:28 - 14:00:35"any negotiationstrategies, you would notwant to talk about on theproperty."13:58:05 - 13 :58:08"you have to be careful,you have to be careful ofwhat you're saying andwhere you are."nat:17:09:18 - 17:09:22"we see an openconcept, extremely well-built."HELGA MEYER SAYSSHE'LL BE TRYING TOBUY A HOUSE AFTERHER FAMILY'S HOME INALLOUEZ SELLS.SHE SAYS SHE WOULDNOT USE CAMERAS ASA SELLER, ANDDOESN'T WANT TO BESECRETLY WATCHED,AS A BUYER.17:03:38 - 17:03:46"you don't expect thatwhen you go for an openhouse, you know.

Andyou want to walk around,you want to have thefreedom to talk about thedetails of the house."MARK OLEJNICZAKSAYS THE REALESTATE CANDIDCAMERAS, COULDBECOME MORE ANDMORE COMMON.12:01:31- -12:01:37"the first time iexperienced it wasprobably about 15 yearsago and it was at anopen house.""he did not share with methat it was beingvideotaped, he justshared with me he washappy to hear all of thewonderful commentsabout his kitchen.

Sothat caught me off-guard."SO NOW BUYERS CANASK ONE MOREQUESTION... DO THECAMERAS COME WITHTHE HOUSE?THE LAW TOOKEFFECT IN JANUARY.AND BOTTOM LINE, ITMEANS THATSOMEONE WHO ISSECRETLY RECORDEDOR WATCHED ON AHOME TOUR... COULDNOT CLAIM THATRECORDING WAS ANINVASION OF PRIVACYUNDER STATE LAW.STILL AHEADTONIGHT..