Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Home sellers in WI have legal right to watch, record home showings

Home sellers in WI have legal right to watch, record home showings

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Home sellers in WI have legal right to watch, record home showings

Home sellers in WI have legal right to watch, record home showings

Homeowners in Wisconsin now have the go-ahead under state law to use cameras to watch or record home showings, open houses, or any other viewing event that is part of selling their property.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Home sellers in WI have legal right to watch, record home showings

A HOME INNORTHEASTWISCONSIN HASCHANGED.HERE'S WHY.STATE LAW NOWSAYS IN BLACK ANDWHITE THAT IT'SABSOLUTELY LEGALFOR A HOME-SELLERTO USE CAMERAS ORRECORDERS TOWATCH ANY HOMESHOWINGS...INCLUDING OPENHOUSES... ON THEIRPROPERTY.TONIGHT, WHATTHAT COULD MEANFOR NEGOTIATIONS,AND YOUR MONEY.THERE'S AN ANALOGCLOCK ON THE WALL.A DIGITAL ONE ONTHE OVEN.AND THE DIGITAL,THE HIGH TECH... ISWHY WE'RE HERE TOTALK WITH KASSIEFRECKMANN.20:25:53 - 20:25:55"so that's all on myphone here."WE'RE BEINGWATCHED.ON THE OUTSIDE.AND ON THE INSIDE.20:28:17 - 20:28:26"this is live right now, sothere we are.""then, i can also turn it."SHE AND HERFAMILY ARE SELLINGTHEIR HOME INHOBART.AND KASSIE SAYSSHE WOULD NOT BECOMFORTABLETRYING TO SELL HERHOME AS FOR SALEBY OWNER, WITHOUTTECHNOLOGY LIKETHIS.20:24:18 - 20:24:27"i have had it in the pastwhere there was a doorthat wasn't shut tight andit blew back open by thewind and i had a doorwide open, and myfurniture was basicallyfrozen cuz it was tendegrees outside."20:24:32 - 20:24:41"it was open for probablyabout two hours.

So,that's just.

Since then,that's where i have usedthe cameras, just tomake sure thateverything is securedwhen they leave."SHE SAYS SHE DOESNOT LISTEN IN ONPOTENTIAL BUYERS'CONVERSATIONS.BUT SHE DOES LIKETHAT THE NEW LAW'SIN EFFECT.THE LAW SAYS IT ISLEGAL FOR AHOMEOWNER TO USESURVEILLANCE TOWATCH OR RECORDWHAT HAPPENSDURING A HOMESHOWING, AN OPENHOUSE, OR ANYOTHER VIEWINGEVENT MEANT TOSELL THE HOME.STAND UP:20:39:06 - 20:39:16"the law says that homesellers cannot post thisvideo or audio online.

Itcan't go on facebook, forexample.

The law alsosays, no cameras in abathroom."MICHAEL SEWELLWORKS FORCOLDWELL BANKERREAL ESTATE GROUP.HE SAYS THAT WITHCAMERAS IN MIND:14:00:28 - 14:00:35"any negotiationstrategies, you would notwant to talk about on theproperty."13:58:05 - 13 :58:08"you have to be careful,you have to be careful ofwhat you're saying andwhere you are."nat:17:09:18 - 17:09:22"we see an openconcept, extremely well-built."HELGA MEYER SAYSSHE'LL BE TRYING TOBUY A HOUSE AFTERHER FAMILY'S HOME INALLOUEZ SELLS.SHE SAYS SHE WOULDNOT USE CAMERAS ASA SELLER, ANDDOESN'T WANT TO BESECRETLY WATCHED,AS A BUYER.17:03:38 - 17:03:46"you don't expect thatwhen you go for an openhouse, you know.

Andyou want to walk around,you want to have thefreedom to talk about thedetails of the house."MARK OLEJNICZAKSAYS THE REALESTATE CANDIDCAMERAS, COULDBECOME MORE ANDMORE COMMON.12:01:31- -12:01:37"the first time iexperienced it wasprobably about 15 yearsago and it was at anopen house.""he did not share with methat it was beingvideotaped, he justshared with me he washappy to hear all of thewonderful commentsabout his kitchen.

Sothat caught me off-guard."SO NOW BUYERS CANASK ONE MOREQUESTION... DO THECAMERAS COME WITHTHE HOUSE?THE LAW TOOKEFFECT IN JANUARY.AND BOTTOM LINE, ITMEANS THATSOMEONE WHO ISSECRETLY RECORDEDOR WATCHED ON AHOME TOUR... COULDNOT CLAIM THATRECORDING WAS ANINVASION OF PRIVACYUNDER STATE LAW.STILL AHEADTONIGHT..




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ww_legal

Wilkinson Woodward Thinking of selling your house but not sure what to do first? Have a read of our guide for first-time sellers here… https://t.co/xflnezZdit 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.