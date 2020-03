Coronavirus fears hurting restaurants 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:31s - Published Coronavirus fears hurting restaurants Local Italian and Chinese restaurants talk about how business is suffering due to coronavirus fears.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Coronavirus fears hurting restaurants SEEING SO MANY CORONAVIRUS CASESIN CHINA AND ITALY .. APPARENTLYIS AFFECTING LOCAL PEOPLE’SPERCEPTIONS OF WHERE THEY SHOULDEAT.FOX 4’S LESLIE DELASBOUR ISHEARING FROM SOME PEOPLE WHO RUNLOCAL ITALIAN AND CHINESERESTAURANTS THAT ARE SEEINGFEWER CUSTOMERS.LL INTROAS OF TODAY THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION CLASSIFIEDCORONAVIRUS AS A PANDEMIC ANDWITH THAT COMES MAJOR CONCERN.CONCERN THAT MANY ITALIAN ANDCHINESES RESTAURANTS SAY ISHURTING THEIR BUSINESS, DUE TOTHE OUTBREAK IN THOSE COUNTIRESONE CHINESE RESTAURANT OWNERSAYS HES BEEN ASSOCIATED WITHTHE VIRUS SIMPLY BECAUSE OF HISRACE AND BUSINESS IS SUFFERING.<< sot





Recent related news from verified sources Growing fears of the novel coronavirus have hurt Chinese businesses in the Seattle area Chinese restaurants in the Chinatown-International District and other parts of Seattle sit empty and...

Seattle Times - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this