City constantly evaluating safety of large events due to coronavirus pandemic

The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus.

As major organizations and other cities across the world begin to cancel events because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Milwaukee is evaluating large events.
