Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing total to five active cases

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing total to five active cases

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing total to five active cases

The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus.

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing the total of active cases to five.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the three additional cases Wednesday afternoon.
