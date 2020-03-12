Whitmore-Bolles Elementary in Dearborn closed after staff member is exposed to coronavirus 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published Whitmore-Bolles Elementary in Dearborn closed after staff member is exposed to coronavirus An elementary school in the Dearborn School District will be closed, and it's unclear for how long, after one of the staff members came in contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.