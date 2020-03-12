Store shelves at several major retailers are bare as people stock up for coronavirus

Global  

WIth the coronavirus is here in Michigan, people are preparing and stocking up on food and supplies just in case.

Store shelves at several major retailers are empty or nearly empty of tissues, toilet paper and sanitizer wipes.
