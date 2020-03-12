Global  

Klopp praises Atletico as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Atletico Madid and a style of play that baffled him after his side were knocked out of the Champions League 4-2 on aggregate in extra time on Wednesday night.

Klopp refused to blame his keeper Adrian after the mistake that led to Atletico's first goal.
Atletico eliminates Liverpool from Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Atletico Madrid ended Liverpool’s title defense in the Champions League...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Daily StarBBC Sport


Klopp record gone, as Atletico Madrid make Adrian and Liverpool pay on break

Marcos Llorente scored twice in extra-time to help Atletico Madrid to a 3-2 win at Anfield and knock...
Team Talk - Published


