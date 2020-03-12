Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > District Attorney Comments After 2nd Aurora Police Officer Escaped DUI Charge

District Attorney Comments After 2nd Aurora Police Officer Escaped DUI Charge

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
District Attorney Comments After 2nd Aurora Police Officer Escaped DUI Charge

District Attorney Comments After 2nd Aurora Police Officer Escaped DUI Charge

A female Aurora Police officer apparently drove to work drunk in December 2019, appeared to co-workers to be intoxicated, blew a .138 on a portable breath test an hour after arriving, but never faced a criminal DUI investigation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TDCAA

TDCAA RT @NBCLA: "I got a tremendous amount of emails and calls of support, and I didn't really expect that," LA County District Attorney Jackie… 1 week ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles "I got a tremendous amount of emails and calls of support, and I didn't really expect that," LA County District Att… https://t.co/YTCwcZ6ysn 1 week ago

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey Comments on Early Election Results Los Angeles County District Attorney J… https://t.co/gZyOAPV9Kt 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Norfolk DA: Police Justified In Shooting Brigham And Women’s Hospital Suspect 26 Times [Video]Norfolk DA: Police Justified In Shooting Brigham And Women’s Hospital Suspect 26 Times

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said officers were justified in shooting Juston Root on February 7.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:32Published

Criminal charges filed against Bear Valley police officer who accidentally shot himself in the leg [Video]Criminal charges filed against Bear Valley police officer who accidentally shot himself in the leg

A Bear Valley police officer who accidentally shot himself in the leg at the Oak Tree Country Club on News Year&apos;s Eve has been charged with a single count of misdemeanor drunken disorderly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.