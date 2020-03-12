Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mountain Lion Put Down After It Attacks Sheriff's Deputy & Resident

Mountain Lion Put Down After It Attacks Sheriff's Deputy & Resident

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Mountain Lion Put Down After It Attacks Sheriff's Deputy & Resident

Mountain Lion Put Down After It Attacks Sheriff's Deputy & Resident

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a report of a mountain lion attack in Loveland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mountain lion bites Colorado deputy responding to attack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in northern Colorado say a mountain lion attacked a person...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Mountain Lion Was Killed After Attacking A Sheriff's Deputy And Resident [Video]A Mountain Lion Was Killed After Attacking A Sheriff's Deputy And Resident

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a report of a mountain lion attack in Loveland.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.