Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tri-County Health Department holds virtual town hall over COVID-19 response

Tri-County Health Department holds virtual town hall over COVID-19 response

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 17:09s - Published < > Embed
Tri-County Health Department holds virtual town hall over COVID-19 response

Tri-County Health Department holds virtual town hall over COVID-19 response

The Tri-County Health Department, which covers Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties, held a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to answer questions about the novel coronavirus and the disease that it causes, COVID-19, as it spreads through the state of Colorado.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tri-County Health officials field questions on coronavirus as pandemic racks 10 Colorado counties

Colorado's largest local public health agency, Tri-County Health, held a "virtual town hall" for the...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tarrant County Public Health Confirms Its First Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case [Video]Tarrant County Public Health Confirms Its First Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case

The patient had traveled to a conference in Kentucky during late February. The health department did not give the patient's age or any other details.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:27Published

Santa Clara County Health Officials Give Coronavirus Report To Supervisors [Video]Santa Clara County Health Officials Give Coronavirus Report To Supervisors

Jackie Ward reports on latest guidelines provided by the Santa Clara County Health Department on the coronavirus (3-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.