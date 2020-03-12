Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus Concerns

NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus Concerns

NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus Concerns

The NBA announced that it was suspending the season following Wednesday night's scheduled games until further notice over coronavirus concerns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA suspends season indefinitely over coronavirus concerns


MarketWatch - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsReutersThe VergebizjournalsTMZ.comSBSE! OnlineDaily StarBrisbane Times


NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

In a stunning coronavirus-related development, the National Basketball Association will suspend game...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comE! OnlineDaily Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mfbach

Aaron Caleb Fishbein Wow, it's a wrap! NBA suspends season over the coronavirus after player tests positive https://t.co/RRjjvfCIJn 41 seconds ago

Melbias

Melody ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Jordan_Sather_: NBA suspends season indefinitely over coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/vKLWKtL7zf 41 seconds ago

FortunePayPH

Fortune Pay Sad news to all basketball fans! Link from LA Times: https://t.co/EeXHJwyMep #nba #covid19 #fortunepay 59 seconds ago

ChefEBriones

Earl Briones [MG] Looks like the NBA season is done for now. NHL is also monitoring the situation https://t.co/tVxDcNfCFw 1 minute ago

HQuenito0430

MMenzies RT @INQUIRERSports: RUDY GOBERT TESTS POSITIVE A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center… 1 minute ago

Joys_Word

Vanessa Smiles RT @latimes: BREAKING: NBA suspends season indefinitely over coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/lO51yrfgUy 2 minutes ago

maxwalden_

Max Walden NBA suspended, Utah Jazz player tests positive to COVID-19, as US grapples with coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/gGyg959Fyg 2 minutes ago

SymDataSec

Symmetrical Data Security, LLC. NBA Suspends Season over the Coronavirus https://t.co/TEtSYesQ8g The World Health Organization announced Wednesday… https://t.co/O3gylFz9Jd 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus [Video]NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing total to five active cases [Video]Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing total to five active cases

The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. Three more people have tested positive for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.