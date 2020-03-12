Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Making your own hand sanitizer

Making your own hand sanitizer

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 20:46s - Published < > Embed
Making your own hand sanitizer

Making your own hand sanitizer

If you can't find hand sanitizer, you can make your own.

But, you need to make sure you use the right ingredients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

DIY hand sanitizer ingredients are almost sold out

Public health experts are all for making your own hand sanitizer, but even its components are now...
CBS News - Published

Tito's tells customers don't use their vodka for hand sanitizer

Some people are attempting to counter the spread of coronavirus by making their own hand sanitizer...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Seize Spray Sanitizer After Boy Suffers Burns [Video]Police Seize Spray Sanitizer After Boy Suffers Burns

A sanitizer shortage due to the coronavirus has many people, including the state of New York, making their own. But police in New Jersey have a warning after one item sold at a popular convenience..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published

Why You Shouldn’t Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer [Video]Why You Shouldn’t Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why washing your hands is recommended over hand sanitizer.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.