Coronavirus fears hurting restaurants

Coronavirus fears hurting restaurants

Coronavirus fears hurting restaurants

Local Italian and Chinese restaurants talk about how business is suffering due to coronavirus fears.
Growing fears of the novel coronavirus have hurt Chinese businesses in the Seattle area

Chinese restaurants in the Chinatown-International District and other parts of Seattle sit empty and...
Cuyahoga County Health Department issues flyer over false coronavirus concerns at Asian restaurants [Video]Cuyahoga County Health Department issues flyer over false coronavirus concerns at Asian restaurants

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is circulating a flyer to dispel false fears some residents may have about coronavirus health risks and eating at Northeast Ohio Asian restaurants.

Manchester's Chinatown suffering from 'decline in business' as coronavirus fears grip the UK [Video]Manchester's Chinatown suffering from 'decline in business' as coronavirus fears grip the UK

Manchester's Chinatown is suffering from a decline in business, according to a local shopowner, as coronavirus fears grip the UK. Supermarkets and restaurants in the area are reporting that they..

