Gov. Cuomo directs SUNY, CUNY schools to 'distance-learning' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:56s - Published Gov. Cuomo directs SUNY, CUNY schools to 'distance-learning' Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that SUNY and CUNY schools will transition to a "distance-learning model" for the remainder of the semester, due to COVID-19, beginning March 19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York is contracting with 28 labs to increase the amount of testing and said CUNY and SUNY will be moving to "distance learning" models. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 36:33Published 11 hours ago