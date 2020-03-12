Global  

Gov. Cuomo directs SUNY, CUNY schools to 'distance-learning'

Gov. Cuomo directs SUNY, CUNY schools to 'distance-learning'

Gov. Cuomo directs SUNY, CUNY schools to 'distance-learning'

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that SUNY and CUNY schools will transition to a "distance-learning model" for the remainder of the semester, due to COVID-19, beginning March 19.
