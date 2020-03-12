Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CONEXPO goes on as planned

CONEXPO goes on as planned

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
CONEXPO goes on as planned

CONEXPO goes on as planned

Hand sanitizers, informational signs and first aid stations are just examples of how this year's expo are working to keep attendees fears to a minimum.

Including screening protocols in case someone shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Astrid Mendez reporting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Train702A

ATrain702 RT @8NewsNow: CONEXPO IN VEGAS: The coronavirus is not stopping 130,000 people from going to ConExpo 2020. The event happens every 3 years… 22 hours ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW CONEXPO IN VEGAS: The coronavirus is not stopping 130,000 people from going to ConExpo 2020. The event happens ever… https://t.co/xj6ELqJ3OM 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.