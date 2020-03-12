Global  

Whitmore-Bolles Elementary closed after staff member exposed to coronavirus

Whitmore-Bolles Elementary closed after staff member exposed to coronavirus

Whitmore-Bolles Elementary closed after staff member exposed to coronavirus

An elementary school in the Dearborn School District will be closed, and it's unclear for how long, after one of the staff members came in contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
An elementary school in the Dearborn School District will be closed, and it's unclear for how long, after one of the staff members came in contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

