Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Garcetti Talks City's Response To Coronavirus, Says Guidance On Canceling Large-Scale Events Forthcoming

Garcetti Talks City's Response To Coronavirus, Says Guidance On Canceling Large-Scale Events Forthcoming

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Garcetti Talks City's Response To Coronavirus, Says Guidance On Canceling Large-Scale Events Forthcoming

Garcetti Talks City's Response To Coronavirus, Says Guidance On Canceling Large-Scale Events Forthcoming

Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a phone interview Wednesday night that Gov.

Gavin Newsom would be releasing guidelines for the cancellation or postponement of upcoming large-scale events as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in Michigan: What has been changed or canceled? [Video]Coronavirus in Michigan: What has been changed or canceled?

As the coronavirus is spreading across the country, and into Michigan, many events are being changed or cancelled in response to the pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

City constantly evaluating safety of large events due to coronavirus pandemic [Video]City constantly evaluating safety of large events due to coronavirus pandemic

The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. As major organizations and other cities across..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.