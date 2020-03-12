Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks > Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks said on Thursday (March 12) that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita Wilson have the coronavirus.

The actor said on social media that they have both tested positive for the virus in Australia.

The 63-year-old actor says that he and Wilson are working on a film in the country and were tested after noticing symptoms. He told followers quote,"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

Rita had some chills that came and went.

Slight fevers too." And that, "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive." Hanks said that he and Wilson would be tested, observed and isolated for 'as long as public health and safety requires.'

The New York Times reported that Hanks was in Australia to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley in which he plays the rock legend's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

It was not immediately clear if filming would be postponed.



Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, the Oscar-winning...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaJust JaredFOXNews.comDenver PostCBC.caSeattle TimesCBS 2ReutersBangkok PostHNGNIndiaTimesBollywood LifeSBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

shivster28

Shivam Chadha 😉 RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife test positive https://t.co/0Ybsqd17sD 22 seconds ago

monajem

Mohamad محمد RT @Reuters: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, test positive for coronavirus in Australia https://t.co/jtQSs… 55 seconds ago

myreligionisrap

myreligionisrap #TomHanks and Wife Rita Wilson Latest To Test Positive for #Coronavirus #CODVID19espana #CODVID19 https://t.co/GP2r84pP6w 1 minute ago

Officialsauceki

Ibrahim Abdullahi RT @AJEnglish: #CoronavirusPandemic updates: • US to suspend all travel from Europe, except UK • Actor Tom Hanks and wife diagnosed test p… 1 minute ago

Shannablueyes

Shanna Yankoo RT @ScottFoxonair: It's true .... unfortunately. #FoxKat915 https://t.co/LCz16SPpsv 2 minutes ago

PsychicLC

Leigh-Catherine RT @SkyNews: #CoronavirusUpdate ⭕️ Trump bans all travel from mainland Europe to US for 30 days ⭕️ Tom Hanks and his wife test positive… 2 minutes ago

ilmb_f

fRenchfIlmbLurred Haven’t seen the @Independent’s headline today, but in light of their recent eulogy to Max Von Sydow, I’m imagining… https://t.co/qItzaQWLek 2 minutes ago

SalmanAhmad0000

Salman Ahmad RT @MirMAKOfficial: Oscar Winning Actor, Tom Hanks & his wife Rita Wilson test positive for #CoronaVirus Trump suspends all flights from E… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

Tom Hanks has coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks has coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.