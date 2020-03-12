Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita Wilson have the coronavirus.

The actor said on social media that they have both tested positive for the virus in Australia.

The 63-year-old actor says that he and Wilson are working on a film in the country and were tested after noticing symptoms. He told followers quote,"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

Rita had some chills that came and went.

Slight fevers too." And that, "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive." Hanks said that he and Wilson would be tested, observed and isolated for 'as long as public health and safety requires.'

The New York Times reported that Hanks was in Australia to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley in which he plays the rock legend's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

It was not immediately clear if filming would be postponed.