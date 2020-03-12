Global  

Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. The White House later clarified that the ban did not apply to U.S. citizens or legal residents.

Veronica De La Cruz reports.

(3-11-2020)
