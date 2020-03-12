Global  

WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic, India quarantines itself| Oneindia News

WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic, India quarantines itself| Oneindia News

WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic, India quarantines itself| Oneindia News

Markets hot 30-month low amid Coronavirus fears; WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic; India suspends all tourist visas till April 15th; Delhi police arrests PFI president, secretary over Delhi violence; Rajinikanth announces political party, says he doesn't want to be CM; Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson diagnosed with Coronavirus and more news #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #CoronavirusPandemic #Nifty

Coronavirus: The hidden impact

Globally, more than 82,000 people in more than 50 countries are now infected with the coronavirus. Close to 2,800 have died, mostly in China’s central Hubei province. While countries battle to..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:00Published

Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; Congress stresses they 'expelled Scindia; Congress claims rebel MLAs reluctant about joining BJP; Shiv Sena says MP virus will not affect Maharashtra; Pakistan air force..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published

