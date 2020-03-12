Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley declared a state of emergency in the wake of Ohio's coronavirus concerns.



Tweets about this TayoFromOhio https://t.co/VwoqFMpmmc Mayor John Cranley and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discuss protocol concerning COVID-19. We n… https://t.co/T0KQEzPU5Z 3 hours ago Wendy🌺 RT @WLWT: Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/ZlcCWBjDAC 3 hours ago Chris Short @ThatSchoolcraft Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency, sounds like OH gov is going to "ban" large gathering… https://t.co/XzweLdGs6B 5 hours ago JKey-Northwest Press RT @danhornnews: Soon, it'll be easier to just report what's still open. https://t.co/OsZ0olYeAp @Enquirer @SharonCoolidge @SarahBrookbank 6 hours ago Dan Horn Soon, it'll be easier to just report what's still open. https://t.co/OsZ0olYeAp @Enquirer @SharonCoolidge @SarahBrookbank 6 hours ago Maryanne Zeleznik RT @917wvxu: "We as a city will get through this emergency. We as a country will get through this emergency. We will continue to provide ba… 7 hours ago Shawn Krumm Mayor Cranley declares state of emergency in Cincinnati to protect against spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/gLolXHvdnP 7 hours ago Danyette RT @CityBeatCincy: There are still no confirmed cases in Hamilton County, though the confirmation of a case contracted without internationa… 7 hours ago