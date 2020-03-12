Global  

Cincinnati Mayor declares state of emergency

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley declared a state of emergency in the wake of Ohio's coronavirus concerns.

Miami-Dade Mayor Declares State Of Emergency As County Has First Case Of Coronavirus [Video]Miami-Dade Mayor Declares State Of Emergency As County Has First Case Of Coronavirus

CBS4's Hank Tester reports this allows the local government to rapidly accept and deploy state and federal funds.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:07Published

Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19 [Video]Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19

Kentucky confirmed one case of coronavirus in Lexington just hours after Indiana officials announced a person in Indianapolis tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:33Published

