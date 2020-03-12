Global  

NBA season suspended

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:44s
NBA season suspended
NBA season suspended
0
NBA season suspended

HAS BEEN SUSPENDEDTHE LEAGUE WILL USE THIS HIATUSTO DETERMINE NEXT STEPSMOVING FORWARD.THIS COMES AFTER NEWS THAT THEGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSWOULD NOT ALLOW FANS AT THEIRGAMES THROUGH MARCH21AND NOW MORE RECENTLY -- THEINCIDENT TONIGHT AT THE THUNDERJAZZ GAMEYOU'RE SEEING THE OKC THUNDER PAANNOUNCER TELL FANS TOLEAVE THE STADIUM DURING WARMUPSTONIGHTBETWEEN THE JAZZ AND THETHUNDER.ITS NOW CONFIRMED THAT JAZZPLAYER RUDY GOEBERTTESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.PLAYRERS AND REFS LEFT THE COURTAND FANS WERE SENT HOMESAYING THE GAME WAS POSTPONED --NOW THE SEASON HAS BEENSUSPENDED.HERES WHAT TWITTER IS SAYINGABOUT ALL THISORGANIZERS ARE PULLING THE PLUGON AMERICA'S BIGGEST VIDEO



NBA season suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA announced today that it has indefinitely halted the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •E! Online•SBS•Japan Today•FOX Sports•Belfast Telegraph•cbs4.com


BREAKING: NBA Suspends Entire Season After Coronavirus Outbreak + Utah Jazz Star Tests Positive

BREAKING: NBA Suspends Entire Season After Coronavirus Outbreak + Utah Jazz Star Tests PositiveThe NBA season is over – temporarily. The National Basketball Association has reportedly decided to...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •E! Online•FOX Sports•SBS•cbs4.com



Trump suspends Europe-US travel [Video]Trump suspends Europe-US travel

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe - excluding the UK and Ireland - for 30 days starting Friday as he seeks to combat the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20

NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus [Video]NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association Wednesday night announced that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the currently spreading coronavirus pandemic. Dennis O'Donnell reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:19

