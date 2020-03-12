23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 13:53s - Published 23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020 The coronavirus -- now officially declared a global pandemic -- reaction from the White House -- plus the new cases -- from actors in Hollywood -- to the NBA... And -- new concerns about the new aquatic center for local high school swim teams -- the repairs being done that could conflict with upcoming swim meets...