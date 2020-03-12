Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020

23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 13:53s - Published < > Embed
23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020

23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020

The coronavirus -- now officially declared a global pandemic -- reaction from the White House -- plus the new cases -- from actors in Hollywood -- to the NBA... And -- new concerns about the new aquatic center for local high school swim teams -- the repairs being done that could conflict with upcoming swim meets...

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

10News at 11pm Top Stories [Video]10News at 11pm Top Stories

10News at 11pm Top Stories

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 11:11Published

Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions [Video]Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions

The President of the United States has announced sweeping new travel restrictions from several European countries to try and slow the fast-moving coronavirus global pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.