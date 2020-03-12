Anthony Joshua receives his bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography

Land Rover has created a one-off Range Rover SVAutobiography for world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua OBE.

The bespoke luxury SUV made its world premiere outside the Finchley Boxing Club in Barnet, north London, where Joshua started his journey to the world heavyweight title, and will transport the reigning champion to his next title defence this summer.

Custom details help to identify the famous owner of the one-off SVAutobiography, these include a commissioning plaque on the centre console bearing the AJBXNG graphic, Joshua’s signature embroidered on the headrests of all four seats inside and personalised illuminated treadplates.

The aluminium trim finisher on the dashboard has also been engraved with Joshua’s name while the interior door handles have been etched with a unique boxing glove motif.