Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anthony Joshua receives his bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography

Anthony Joshua receives his bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Anthony Joshua receives his bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography

Anthony Joshua receives his bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography

Land Rover has created a one-off Range Rover SVAutobiography for world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua OBE.

The bespoke luxury SUV made its world premiere outside the Finchley Boxing Club in Barnet, north London, where Joshua started his journey to the world heavyweight title, and will transport the reigning champion to his next title defence this summer.

Custom details help to identify the famous owner of the one-off SVAutobiography, these include a commissioning plaque on the centre console bearing the AJBXNG graphic, Joshua’s signature embroidered on the headrests of all four seats inside and personalised illuminated treadplates.

The aluminium trim finisher on the dashboard has also been engraved with Joshua’s name while the interior door handles have been etched with a unique boxing glove motif.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography created for Anthony Joshua

Land Rover reveals one-off SUV with details chosen by boxing champ Joshua Land Rover has revealed...
Autocar - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Gets Fight-Ready With Bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography [Video]World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Gets Fight-Ready With Bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography

Land Rover has created a one-off Range Rover SVAutobiography for world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua OBE. The bespoke luxury SUV made its world premiere outside the Finchley Boxing Club in..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.