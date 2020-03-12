Global  

Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor |

Angrezi Medium has hit the theatres already.

The second part of the hit Hindi Medium franchise would give us the opportunity to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after quite some time.

Apart from that, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Ranveer Shorey.

But could the film live upto the expectations of the previous part and turn out to be just as entertaining or could it go beyond the first part too?

Watch Subodh Mishra give his take of Angrezi Medium.

