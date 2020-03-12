Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump limits travel from Europe for a month

Trump limits travel from Europe for a month

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Trump limits travel from Europe for a month

Trump limits travel from Europe for a month

Under mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States, except for the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday.

Ryan Brooks reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

European stocks plunge after Trump coronavirus travel ban announcement

Europe's major stock markets  fell through the floor again on Thursday after Donald Trump banned all...
France 24 - Published

In dramatic step, Trump restricts travel from Europe to US to fight coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping restrictions to prevent people from 26 European...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TearsaSmith

Tearsa Smith Trump slaps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days https://t.co/wcn9iSBHTG 10 minutes ago

WTOC11

WTOC 11 President Trump slaps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days https://t.co/cGIlpk8u5K 10 minutes ago

SaitPolatUK

Sait Polat RT @euronews: Coronavirus: Trump limits all travel to US from Europe, except UK for 30 days. He blamed Europe for not acting quickly enough… 11 minutes ago

dwilliam9940

D. William Norris - Contra Tyrannos Coronavirus: Trump limits all travel from 26 Schengen countries. UK okay. https://t.co/cO5SOefIkZ 22 minutes ago

panospanw

Panos Papadopoulos Trump blamed Europe for not acting quickly enough to address the #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/mkVYfXlERe 32 minutes ago

BScotTanner

Scot Tanner Buchholz RT @euronews: Trump blamed Europe for not acting quickly enough to address the #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/hfjIwIRQQB 39 minutes ago

Macurworld

Phillip Sharpe Sr.(Sport's Statistical Analyst) RT @starsandstripes: .@realDonaldTrump blamed the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus, saying U.S… 45 minutes ago

Amazing_Europe

Amazing Europe EuroNews Coronavirus: Trump limits all travel from 26 Schengen countries https://t.co/G412WiGfCu… https://t.co/ItgCfwMjHY 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.