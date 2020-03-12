Cleaning crews enter Washington nursing home at center of outbreak 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s - Published Cleaning crews enter Washington nursing home at center of outbreak Timothy Killian, spokesperson for the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, said on Wednesday (March 11) that crews are cleaning out the facility, which has found itself at the center of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S. 0

