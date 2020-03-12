Global  

Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions

Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions

Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions

The President of the United States has announced sweeping new travel restrictions from several European countries to try and slow the fast-moving coronavirus global pandemic.

The Latest: EU to assess US restrictions on travel

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic: ___ The European Union says it will assess President...
SeattlePI.com


