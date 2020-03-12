Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Irish Americans

The Taoiseach had warm words for US Speaker Nancy Pelosi , saying her statement in support of Ireland last year during Brexit negotiations had been heard in London , Washington, Paris , Berlin and Brussels , and had “made a difference”.

Stigmabase | ORG IE | #Stigmabase — The Taoiseach had warm words for US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying her statement in support of… https://t.co/7kPe7IrfYi 3 days ago