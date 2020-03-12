Global  

Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Irish Americans

Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Irish Americans

Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Irish Americans

Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to Irish-America for “changing the future of Ireland”.

The Taoiseach had warm words for US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying her statement in support of Ireland last year during Brexit negotiations had been heard in London, Washington, Paris, Berlin and Brussels, and had “made a difference”.

