Rajinikanth shares political vision, says does not wish to be Chief Minister| Oneindia News

Superstar Rajinikanth outlined his political vision in a press briefing on Thursday.

He, however, did not make any big announcement like the name of his political party, its members and launch date or the outfit's chief ministerial candidate.

Rajinikanth was specific that he does not seek to be the CM instead he wants to be the head of his political otfit only and change Tamil Nadu politics.

#RajinikanthPolitcalParty #Thalaiva

