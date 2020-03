Passenger who arrived at PBIA is positive coronavirus case, PBFR says

THAT BREAKING NEWS.WE PUSHED THIS OUT FIRST ONTHE FREE W- P-T-V MOBILE APP.PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUEHAS CONFIRMED THE FIRST CASEOF CORONAVIRUS IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY.

A PASSENGER ON AFLIGHT FROM J-F-K TO PALMBEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTTESTED POSITIVE.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL 5'SSTEPHANIE SUSSKIND IS LIVE ATPALM BEACH INTERNATIONALAIRPORT TO SORT OUT EVERYTHINGWE KNOW, AND WHAT WE'REWORKING TO FIND OUT.WE KNOW A JETBLUE FLIGHT FROMNEW YORK LANDED ON THE TARMACBEHIND ME JUST BEFORE 9 LASTNIGHT AND PASSENGERS WAITEDFOR HOURS AS PALM BEACH COUNTYFIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO AMEDICAL SITUATION ON THEPLANE.THE PALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SPOKE WITH ALLPASSENGERS ON THE PLANE.

THEFIRE DEPARTMENT TELLS US ITFOLLOWED ALL PROTOCOL FOR APOSITIVE CORONAVIRUS PATIENT.PEOPLE IN THE VICINITY OF THEPATIENT WERE TOLD TO MONITORTHEIR HEALTH..

AND THE AIRPORTSTERILIZED THE AREA WHEREPASSENGERS GOT OFF THE PLANEWHICH IS SEPARATE FROM THEMAIN TERMINAL.

WE SPOKE WITH APASSENGER THROUGH FACETIMEABOUT WHAT HE SAW ON THEPLANE.PERSON ACROSS THE WAY FROM MEWAS TAKEN TO THE BACK OF THEPLANE.

HE WAS WEARING MASKSAND GLOVES.

HIS WIFE WASSITTING IN THE SAME ROW AS ME,MENTIONED TO OTHERS THAT HEWASN'T FEELING WELL, AND THATHE HAD GOTTEN A PHONE CALLWITH HIS TEST RESULTS RIGHTBEFORE WE HAD TAKEN OFF,IMPLYING THAT HE HAD APOSITIVE TEST BUT NOT ACTUALLYSAYING IT."STILL A LOT OF QUESTIONS THATWE ARE WORKING TO ANSWER.WEHEALTH DEPARTMENT AND THEAIRPORT FOR MORE DETAILS.

