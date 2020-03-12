New York Weather: Cool And Cloudy



Recent related videos from verified sources 7 First Alert Forecast 5am 3/12 Thursday Morning Weather Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:14Published now New York Weather: 3/12 Thursday Morning Forecast CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Thursday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as high pressure begins to slip away. It will be slightly cooler, as well, with highs in the low 50s. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:00Published 4 hours ago