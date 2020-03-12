Global  

Locals in Nairobi, including children, face pollution while scavenging at hazardous landfill

Locals in Nairobi, including children, face pollution while scavenging at hazardous landfill

Locals in Nairobi, including children, face pollution while scavenging at hazardous landfill

Locals, including children, face high levels of pollution as they scavenge for valuable waste at Dandora landfill in Nairobi, Kenya.

The landfill takes up over 30 acres and is home to scavengers that sift through the waste in the hope of finding food or scrap metal to recycle.

In 2001, Dandora landfill was officially declared full but it still continues to operate with 2,000 tons of rubbish finding its way there every day.

Men, women and children continue to expose themselves to harmful waste.

Nairobi City Council has claimed they will relocate the dump but it has proved to be a slow process.

This footage was filmed on March 9.

