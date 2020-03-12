Global  

Harvey Weinstein Is sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein Is sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein Is sentenced to 23 years in prison

The disgraced movie mogul was sentenced in New York State Supreme Court on charges of felony s*xual assault and r*pe.

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Horrific Harvey Weinstein Story from the 'Serendipity' Premiere in 2001

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about a horrific experience she had while working with disgraced...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison*Harvey Weinstein* has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleZee NewsReuters IndiaJust JaredCBC.caFOXNews.comReutersWorldNews



One_News_Page

One News Page Trending: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison, Cardi B panicking about coronavirus, and pregnant Katy… https://t.co/wa7vQ7I09J 2 seconds ago

mikelpinhead

Mikel Cimarro RT @RVAwonk: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Upon announcing the sentence, the judge told Weinstein:… 4 seconds ago

IdealOblivion

Dexan. RT @chuuzus: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and***assault in women’s history month?!? I LOVE THIS SONG. 6 seconds ago

mmaduka_obi

Obi Nicholas mmaduka RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for***crimes, a stunning downfall for a Hollywood mogul… 7 seconds ago

PattyPatriotCA

PatriotforTRUTH ⭐⭐⭐ RT @prayingmedic: Harvey Weinstein's attorneys sought a sentence of less than 5 years, but the judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison. h… 8 seconds ago

ynesrodrigues_

ynês RT @Variety: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison https://t.co/2MxZV7vg3D https://t.co/VhUOA5HssD 11 seconds ago

DeniseOrr20

Denise Orr RT @MiaFarrow: Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison. Thoughts with every courageous women who, knowing the risks, dared t… 13 seconds ago

ConnSCG

Conn SCG 4 Trump ⭐⭐⭐ RT @ConnSCG: About time!! Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison!! https://t.co/un61jppda4 20 seconds ago


Trending: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison, Cardi B panicking about coronavirus, and pregnant Katy Perry wasn't [Video]Trending: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison, Cardi B panicking about coronavirus, and pregnant Katy Perry wasn't

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Harvey Weinstein Likely To Be Extradited To LA After Getting 23 Year Prison Sentence [Video]Harvey Weinstein Likely To Be Extradited To LA After Getting 23 Year Prison Sentence

Following his 23-year prison sentence in New York City on sexual assault charges Wednesday, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will likely extradited to Los Angeles to face similar allegations..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:23Published

