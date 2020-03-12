Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes

Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes

Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes

Several schools in the area, including colleges, are canceling in-person classes and switching to online learning amid the spread of coronavirus, KDKA's Nicole Ford gives the latest details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV Several universities are canceling classes today so they can prepare to move classroom instruction online. Here's t… https://t.co/EWOJVNKxyk 22 minutes ago

MadeleineMarr

Madeleine Marr RT @Colleen_Wright: There are hour-by-hour updates on what schools, colleges & universities are doing in response to #coronavirus. Here's… 15 hours ago

palisadeslawyer

PALISADES ATTORNEY @GavinNewsom is jeopardizing the healthy of LAUSD high school students he does not know how 2 give free meals if sc… https://t.co/DT7uE4ny0J 19 hours ago

socflyny

Social✽Fly @jimtankersley @TheRickWilson @TaxFoundation 2/ State and local officials are closing schools and universities, adv… https://t.co/IwT8Lpc3tG 2 days ago

Colleen_Wright

Colleen Wright 🏝 There are hour-by-hour updates on what schools, colleges & universities are doing in response to #coronavirus. Her… https://t.co/JxHGQR8NPP 2 days ago

annyoun71890413

ann young RT @WRAL: On TV: At 11: Local schools consider canceling face-to-face classes as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/SzKiWmSaD3 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Universities moving classes online for COVID-19 [Video]Universities moving classes online for COVID-19

Several local colleges and universities are moving students out of classrooms and into online instruction amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published

St. Norbert temporarily suspending in-person classes [Video]St. Norbert temporarily suspending in-person classes

St. Norbert Community College is joining other universities in cancelling in-person classes.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.