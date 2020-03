Boston schools take new steps amid coronavirus concerns 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:04s - Published Boston schools take new steps amid coronavirus concerns Boston's Eliot School closed after member of school community tests positive for coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Boston schools take new steps amid coronavirus concerns GOOD MORNING.MATT: AND THIS COULD BE JUST AFIRST STEP FOR THE CITY OFBOSTON, AFTER A POSITIVE TESTFOR THE VIRUS.WE KNOW THE ELIOT SCHOOL IN THENORTH END WILL BE CLOSED UNTILNEXT THURSDAY.BOSTON’S SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTSAY A MEMBER OF THE SCHOOLCOMMUNITY, WHO IS NOT A TEACHER,POTENTIALLY EXPOSED THE SCHOOLLAST WEEK WHILE THEY WERE THERE.THAT PERSON TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19 YESTERDAY.THE ELIOT SCHOOL HAS 3 CAMPUSESAND 730 STUDENTS.MAYOR WALSH SAYS THEY ARE NOT ATTHE POINT THAT THEY FEEL THEENTIRE DISTRICT NEEDS TOSHUTDOWN.







You Might Like